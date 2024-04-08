Police officials explain how to reclaim seized cash/gold/other items

April 08, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

As Lok Sabha elections in Telangana inch closer, police officials have intensified surveillance to check movement of unaccounted cash, freebies and other items across the State. Explaining how to claim back seized items, officials said seizures are being categorised under two criteria — value of the seized item below ₹10 lakh and above ₹10 lakh.

Hyderabad city police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy said, “An officer is appointed by the Election Commision as Returning Officer for each constituency. Seizures of below ₹10 lakh is submitted before the Returning Officer. Meanwhile, seizures above ₹10 lakh are submitted with the Income Tax department. A person can furnish relevant documents to claim back the seized cash/items.”

“Those found carrying anything below ₹50,000 will not be questioned,” he added.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana which will be held on May 13 in 17 constituencies.

The Telangana police has so far seized around ₹49.04 crore worth of cash, freebies and other items in the State till April 6 since the model code came into effect.

With 466 flying squads and 85 state internal border checkposts set up besides mobile parties, officials said they will maintain strict vigil to prevent such illegal transportation of cash, precious metals, liquor and freebies.