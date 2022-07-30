Karnataka

KCET 2022 | Karnataka Common Entrance Test results declared

The KEA will conduct document verification from August 5, 2022 through an online process and the counselling will be held in the month of September. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR G P
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru July 30, 2022 11:50 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 12:02 IST

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 have been announced and as many as 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for undergraduate engineering courses this year.

The results were declared by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan. Students can visit http://kea.kar.nic.in to check their results, which will be available from 11 a.m. onwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of the 2,10,829 total candidates who appeared for KCET this year, 1,71,656 students are eligible to apply for Engineering and Technology ocurses, 1,39,968 for B.Sc Agriculture, 1,42,750 for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, 1,42,820 for Veterinary Sciences and 1,74,568 students are eligible to apply for for B.Pharma Pharma D courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apoorv Tandon of National Public School Yelahanka, Bengaluru, topped the engineering stream with a score of 98.61% followed by Siddarth Singh and Atmakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram, both from Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli, Bengaluru.

Hrishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule, a student of National Centre for Excellence, Bengaluru has topped the rank list for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) as well as Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc), Arjun Ravishankar, from HAL Public School, Bengaluru is the topper of B.Sc in Agriculture and Shishir R.K. from Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru is the topper in the B.Pharma stream.

The KEA will conduct document verification from August 5, 2022 through an online process and the counselling will be held in the month of September.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mangalore
Mysore
Related Articles
Read more...