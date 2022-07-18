PES College of Engg., Mandya, secures 137th rank in NIRF 2022

PES College of Engineering, Mandya, has secured 137 th rank in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 among engineering institutions. A statement from college Principal R.M. Mahalinge Gowda said that the college, which had secured 161st t rank in NIRF 2019, 147 in NIRF 2020 and 139th rank in 2021, had improved its ranking by two positions to reach 137 in NIRF 2022.

“Out of 200 rankings 19 colleges / universities from Karnataka are listed and in that our college stands in 7th place among VTU-affiliated institutions and stands first among all engineering colleges in Mysore region”, Mr. Gowda claimed in the statement.

NIRF parameters for the process of ranking broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”, the statement issued by the college added.