Kuvempu University stands 86th in the country

Among the traditional public universities of the state, Kuvempu University has been placed third

Administrative block of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga. The university has secured the 86th position in the country in the NIRF. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kuvempu University in Shivamogga district has stood 86 th place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). With this, the university has retained its place in the top 100 universities in the country for the last five years. Among the conventional public universities of the state, Kuvempu University stands third. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF ranking list in Delhi on Friday.

Kuvempu University secured a position among the top 200 universities in 2017. It jumped to the league of top 100 universities in 2018 by securing the 78 th rank. However, now its position has come down to 86 th. The setback has been attributed to the retirement of 10 senior professors from the university. This time 4,100 educational institutes participated in the NIRF.

Among the traditional universities of the state, Mysuru and Bengaluru universities have secured 33 rd and 64 th positions respectively.

Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University said academic activities had suffered for the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides that, 10 senior professors also retired. Though research activities had not been considered for the ranking, the university had succeeded in finding a place among the top 100 institutes, he said.