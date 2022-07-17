Mysuru’s Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering get place in top 300 list by NIRF

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 20:15 IST

The Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city has been ranked among the list of top 300 engineering colleges in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The NIRF ranking was released last week and the VVCE was among the top 300, according to the Principal Prof. B. Sadashive Gowda.

He said that it was a matter of pride that our college has got a place in the first 300 colleges among 3,500 technical colleges in the country. Prof. Sadashive Gowda said the NIRF methodology takes into account various aspects including teaching, learning, resources, research and professional practice as well as graduation results etc. of the colleges and VVCE scored high in all the parameters.