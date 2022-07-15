11 educational institutions from Karnataka among top ten lists in NIRF

IISc has yet again ranked second among higher education institutions in the country

A total of 11 educational institutions from the State have figured in the top ten lists across all categories under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday. Three premier institutions in Bengaluru — the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the city has yet again ranked second among higher education institutions in the country, the Indian Institute of Management , Bengaluru (IIMB), and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) ranked as the top university in law category. IISc was also ranked first in the University and Research categories.

The State has improved its former ranking in the Engineering Institutions category with National Institute of Technology Karnataka — Surathkal claiming the tenth position. In 2020, it was placed 13th in the Engineering Institute rankings and had improved its position by three places in the 2021 rankings.

Among medical institutions, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, ranked fourth and seventh respectively. While the State had nine medical colleges in the top 100 list, this year the number came down to six. In the Pharmacy category, two institutions made it to the top ten list and three from coastal Karnataka were among the top ten dental institutions. Manipal College of Dental Sciences slipped to the second spot this year, losing its 2021 top ranking to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai.

Although no representatives from the State were found in the top ten list in the category of colleges, M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce and St. Joseph’s College of Commerce found a place again among the top 100 colleges. St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, which had made it to the list in 2021, lost its rank this time. Further, while M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce improved its ranking by seven places, from 62 to 55, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce fell in rank from 74 to 93.

The ranking parameters used by the NIRF included teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.