Delhi

Five arrested for murdering woman

Five persons were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a 23-year-old woman for asking one of the accused, with whom she was in an extramarital relationship, to marry her.

The incident was reported on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the police received information that a woman was lying in a pool of blood at her office in Azadpur’s Kewal Park. On reaching the spot, a police team found out that a 23-year-old woman, identified as a resident of Bhalswa Dairy’s JJ Colony, was lying with her throat slit from a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigation revealed that the said office was being run by ‘Singh and Brothers Financial Service’ and that the deceased worked as a tele-caller with the company. A case of murder was lodged at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

The police scanned CCTV footages of the locality which revealed that at 6:17 p.m., two men were entered the premises through the stairs and then came out of the building within three minutes, with one of them carrying a bagpack. The owner of the office and one of the accused, Anuj, who last spoke to the woman, was interrogated at length and eventually confessed to the crime, police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime
murder
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 1:55:46 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/five-arrested-for-murdering-woman/article65824287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY