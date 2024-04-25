ADVERTISEMENT

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

April 25, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The film, which would launch a new trilogy, will be directed by Danny Boyle from a script penned by Alex Garland

PTI

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of 28 Years Later, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit 28 Days Later. FIle photo | Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS and GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images and LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP

Hollywood stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of 28 Years Later, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit 28 Days Later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for the project, which would launch a trilogy, reported Variety.

Nia DaCosta in talks to helm part two of new ‘28 Years Later’ trilogy

Boyle will direct the first movie in the trilogy from a script penned by Garland. The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of the characters to be played by Comer, Taylor-Johnson and Fiennes have been kept under wraps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

Pierce Brosnan backs Aaron Taylor-Johnson for James Bond following rumours

Killing Eve star Comer will be next seen in period motorcycle drama The Bikeriders, whereas Taylor-Johnson will appear in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and is also headlining Marvel feature Kraven the Hunter.

Fiennes most recently starred in The Menu and James Bond movieNo Time to Die.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US