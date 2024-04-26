BJP candidate from Karnataka booked for alleged bribery

April 26, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A case was registered against BJP candidate K. Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to ₹4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on April 26.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said.

Taking to X, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of ₹4.8 crores.

An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura constituency against K. Sudhakar on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station.

The FIR is registered under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and that of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors, he posted.

