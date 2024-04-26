GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 in Karnataka | Voters start early to beat the heat in Bengaluru

A polling official in Sahakar Nagar said that long queues in the morning is the usual trend during most polling days

April 26, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Voters in Bengaluru, including senior citizens, made a beeline to pooling booths in the early hours of voting in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, 2024.

Voters in Bengaluru, including senior citizens, made a beeline to pooling booths in the early hours of voting in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

As Karnataka began polling in 14 constituencies on April 26 in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election, most polling booths in Bengaluru witnessed long queues from 6.30 a.m. Most of those in queue seemed to have come after their morning walk. Many senior citizens also made a beeline in the early hours of voting.

“I have come to cast my vote after my morning walk. After 11 a.m., it would be very difficult due to the heat,” said Narasimhaiah, a resident of Kodigehalli.

A polling official in Sahakar Nagar spoke of long queues from morning, and that this is the usual trend during most polling days. “Those who are enthusiastic about casting their vote, those who go for morning walks, and those working in private firms tend to vote first. This time, the heat and rising mercury seems to have added to the morning queues. We expect crowds to thin out after 11 a.m.,” she said.

Santosh, 34, a resident of Doddabommasandra, came in a wheelchair pushed by his father Ashwath Narayana to cast his vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Santosh, 34, a resident of Doddabommasandra, came in a wheelchair pushed by his father Ashwath Narayana to cast his vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V> Aditya Bharadwaj

Santosh, 34, a resident of Doddabommasandra, came in a wheelchair, accompanied by his father Ashwath Narayana, to cast his vote. “We did not know about the facility of vote from home, and how to register for the same. I have never missed a vote,” Santosh told The Hindu.

His father Ashwath Narayana welcomed the facility for persons with disabilities to cast their vote from home, and intends to get his son registered for the same for the next elections. The entire family had come to the polling booth in an autorickshaw. “It is a struggle for him [his son] to get into an autorickshaw,” he said.

A frail Sugnanamurthy, 74, who came to the polling booth in Bagalur with the help of a walker, said that the Election Commission of India should consider providing vote-from-Home facility to senior citizens even below the age of 85. “I understand if they lower the age from 85, the government will have a large population to deal with. Maybe, instead of officials coming home to get our votes, people like me should be allowed to exercise our franchise through postal ballot. It is an ordeal to come, stand in a line here and vote. At the same time, I do not want to skip voting. I have never missed a vote,” he said.

Senior citizens are being given priority in the queues, and let in first to cast their vote at most of the polling booths.

Voters in the queues included Team India cricket coach Rahul Dravid, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayan Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Narayan Murthy, Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejaswi Surya, BJP candidate in Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Energy Minister K.J. George.

Karnataka / bengaluru / General Elections 2024

