H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses Election Commission of lack of transparency in Bengaluru Rural constituency in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress candidate of distributing gift coupons with QR code to voters

April 26, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Dhiraj Shetty 10360
Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses the Congress candidate of distributing gift coupons with QR code to voters in Bengaluru Rural constituency, on April 26, 2024.

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses the Congress candidate of distributing gift coupons with QR code to voters in Bengaluru Rural constituency, on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Accusing the Election Commission of not ensuring transparency in parliamentary elections in Bengaluru Rural constituency, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress candidate had distributed gift coupons with QR code to voters.

Displaying the alleged cards before the media on April 26, he claimed that Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP workers were attacked when they tried to prevent distribution of the material.

The coupons are in the name of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, his brother and Bengaluru Rural candidate D.K. Suresh, Kunigal MLA Ranganath, Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna, Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussein, MLC Puttanna and Congress leader Kusuma Hanumanthaiah.

“The Congress had distributed similar coupons during the Assembly elections too,” he claimed.

BJP candidate and noted cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is pitted against Congress candidate D.K. Suresh, said, “Critical and vulnerable booths have been identified, and action has been taken. However, local poll officials should be fair and transparent. The returning officer has promised to take action.”

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

