year
Uneven distribution of voters in two booths leads to argument between voters and officials in Bengaluru

While there was no queue at booth No. 40, adults stood in a long queue from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at booth No. 39.

April 26, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The queue at Pinewood English Medium School at Amarjyothinagar in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

The queue at Pinewood English Medium School at Amarjyothinagar in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nagesh Prabhu

Voters had to stand for more than an hour in a queue at booth Number 39 at Pinewood English Medium School at Amarjyothinagar in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru to exercise their franchise early in the morning on April 26.

The voters were residents of nearby houses and apartments. They attributed the long wait to uneven distribution of voters among two booths.

While there was no queue at booth No. 40, adults stood in a long queue from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at booth No. 39. This led to a heated argument between voters and poll officials.

A large number of voters had turned up at the booths early in the morning to avoid the heat later in the day.

Prasanna, a voter at booth No. 39, stood in the queue for nearly 80 minutes before he could cast his vote.

Owing to the long queue and commotion, the policewoman posted at the booth for providing security could not have her breakfast till 9.15 a.m., an official said.

bengaluru / General Elections 2024

