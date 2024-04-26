Google Doodle marks second phase of Lok Sabha elections with voting symbol

April 26, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Google Doodle on April 26 marked the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in India, with a doodle that features an inked finger.

Also Read: Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE

Google launched a Doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink— a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections.

Also Read: Google Doodle marks first phase of Lok Sabha polls in India

By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.

Voting began in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations. A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestants.

All 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir would go to polls.

The elections are being held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases. The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024 The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024.

This parliamentary election will be the second-longest polling exercise in India’s electoral history.

Google also commemorated the beginning of the elections with a doodle on April 19.

(With inputs from ANI)