2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases from April 19, results on June 4

March 16, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha will also be simultaneously held along with the General Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16 announced the schedule for the elections to the 18thLok Sabha and for the Assembly election to the four States of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, Mr. Kumar said. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately on the announcement of the schedule, the Election Commission said. The elections to the 18th Lok Sabha will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19, 2024 to June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024, the CEC Rajiv Kumar said. ADVERTISEMENT It may recalled that only on March 14 retired bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were appointed as Election Commissioners by a high-powered panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ALSO READ Directions given to keep Lok Sabha election free and transparent, says Chief Election Commissioner of India

The CEC said elections to 102 constituencies will take place in first phase, 89 in second phase,94in third phase, 96 in fourth, 49 in fifth, 57 in sixth and57in seventh phase.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be conducted simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 175 Assembly constituencies. Odisha will also elect its 147-member assembly while Sikkim has a 32-member State assembly.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 Assembly constituencies,

The poll body had requested the Union Home Ministry to ensure appropriate security measures and maintain law and order during the period.

This 2024 Lok Sabha election reflect the peak of India’s electoral demographic dividend with 10% of voters likely to be first-time voters,