About Jack & Jones

Jack & Jones is a leading menswear brand in Europe and has a global presence with over 1000 stores in 38 countries. There are 5 unique brands of apparel offered by the store. For a vintage look with a modern twist, check out the ?Vintage? clothing range. Classic, yet contemporary style is offered by the ?Premium? range and the vibrant, pop culture scene is captured by the ?Original? range. While ?Core? is utility streetwear; ?Tech? provides functional garments for daily wear. While jeans wear continues to remain its core product, the brand has a collection of men?s apparel for every occasion.