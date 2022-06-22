Privacy Policy
This Privacy Policy offers you information on how admitad GmbH, Lise-Meitner-Str. 8, 74074 Heilbronn, Germany (hereinafter “admitad” or “we/us/our”) deal with your personal and non-personal data whether you visit our website https://www.thehindu.com/coupons (hereinafter “admitad website”).
1. Definitions
1.1 Personal data
“Personal data” means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person; an identifiable natural person is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person. We do not collect sensitive and/or critical personal data.
1.2 Non-personal data
“Non-personal data” means any information that cannot be related to your identity and therefore cannot be classified as personal data, like e.g. information on browser types, operating systems, domain names, access dates and times, referring website addresses, online transactions and browsing and search activity.
1.3 Processing
“Processing” means any operation or set of operations which is performed on data such as collection, recording, organizing, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.
2. Collecting and processing of personal data
The scope of how we collect and process personal and non-personal data on you or other information depends on the way you get in touch with us or our technologies and services:
With this Privacy Policy, we want to keep you informed which information we receive and use on every stage.
We use personal data only for administering and providing our technologies and services. We store personal and any other kind of data strictly in compliance with applicable data protection and privacy legislation and our contractual duties, and will prevent unauthorized access to data to the best of our abilities.
We do not transmit data to other third parties unless you have given your consent thereto or the transmission is made to state institutions on the basis of mandatory national legislation or other categories of recipients.
2.1 What information is collected
If you visit the admitad website, no personal data is collected and recorded unless you provided it voluntarily, e.g. as part of a survey or an online form.
The website also collects and processes anonymized non-personal data on its visitors (including cookies) using web statistics service (Google Analytics).
This shall include, without limitation, the following data:
- Shortened IP address of the requesting device (the last three digits are deleted);
- Date and time of your visit;
- Java on/off;
- Cookies on/off;
- URL of referrer (the previous page visited);
- Browser and operating system;
- Information about page interaction (scroll height, clicks, and mouse motions);
- Time and duration of page interaction;
- Visited subpages and the relevant duration of stay;
- Entered search queries;
- Banner and link clicks.
In addition, whenever the visitor accesses the admitad website, servers shall automatically save general access data in the server logs' files.
This processing of (personal) data is necessary for our legitimate interests (i.e. marketing by increasing the range of our website/services).
2.1.1. Cookies
We use cookies to improve and optimize the usability of our website. Cookies do not cause damage to your device, do not contain viruses, trojans or other malicious software. The cookie stores information, which is linked to the respective device used. This does not mean, however, that we store personal information about you or are aware of your identity.
Visiting and surfing on our website is possible without cookies, but the functionality of the admitad website may be limited or reduced significantly. Most browsers accept cookies automatically. You may alter the security settings of your web browser in order to stop your device receiving and storing cookies, to allow receiving and storing cookies from selected websites only, or to be notified before receiving cookies. Please note, however, that these settings may have negative effects on the usability and user guidance of websites and other online services. You may delete cookies stored in your browser at any time. Information stored in such cookies will be removed from your device.
2.1.2. Google Analytics
We use Google Analytics which is a web analyzing tool of Google Inc., Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA (hereinafter “Google“) for the purposes of the adequate design and continuous optimization of our website. Google Analytics works with cookies and creates pseudonymized usage profiles, which enable an analysis of your use of our website. Information stored in such cookies (such as browser type/version, an operating system used, referrer URL, Hostname of the accessing computer, time of server request) is usually transmitted to and stored on Google’s servers.
Due to the activation of the IP anonymization (IP masking), Google will truncate and therefore anonymize the IP address of your device.
We contracted Google to analyze your use of this website in order to produce reports on the activities on our website and provide more services connected to the use of our website and the internet in general. We also use Google Analytics for marketing purposes: it allows us to advertise on third party websites (including Google) to previous visitors to our website.
The IP address provided by your browser will not be combined with other Google data. The information may be transferred to third parties if this is required by law or if third parties process this data on behalf of Google. You can prevent cookies from being stored on your device by adjusting your browser software accordingly. Please note, however, that changing your settings may have negative effects on the usability of our website.
For more information, see Google privacy policy: https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy/.
3. Data protection and transmitting to third parties
Admitad takes all technical and organizational security measures required to protect your personal data from loss, unauthorized disclosure or other forms of misuse. Data is stored in a safe environment that is not open to public access. Your personal data may be encrypted before transmission in certain cases (e.g. processing your login data). This means that – support by your browser provided – communication between your device and our servers will include recognized encryption measures.
Our staff has been trained in privacy matters and in dealing with data and information, which they gain access to in a responsible manner.
Please be aware that should you contact us via email, confidentiality of information therein may not be ensured. Third persons may have access to the contents of emails.
Admitad may transmit your data to:
- Service providers — to assist or facilitate in the services we provide to our clients, but only if we contractually assigned these to process data on our behalf and, both ourselves and the subcontracted service providers comply with all requirements of commissioned data processing regulations pursuant to the German law on data protection; data is stored within the European Union and the European Economic Area;
- Social media platforms and third-party providers whose cookies and other codes are embedded on our website;
- Companies that we control and subsidiaries of such to fulfill our contractual obligations provided that these companies are subject to this Privacy Policy or privacy guidelines ensuring at least equal protection for your data;
- State institutions on the basis of mandatory national legislation;
We do not transmit data to other third parties unless you have given your consent thereto.
In the event that admitad is acquired by or merged with a third party, we reserve the right, in any of these circumstances, to transfer or assign the information we have collected from you as part of such merger, acquisition, sale, or other change of control. In the unlikely event of our bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, receivership, or assignment for the benefit of creditors, or the application of laws or equitable principles affecting creditors' rights generally, we may not be able to control how your information is treated, transferred, or used.
4. User rights
You have the following rights concerning our processing of your personal data:
- Right to access;
- Right to rectification;
- Right to erasure;
- Right to the restriction of processing;
- Right to data portability;
- Right to object (on grounds relating your particular situation) in case of processing of your personal data based on our legitimate interest (e.g. direct marketing);
- Right to withdraw your consent at any time in case of any consent-based processing of your personal data without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal; and
- Right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority.
You may exercise your legal rights by contacting us via email to welcome@whitelabel.admitad.com.
While observing applicable privacy legislation we will erase your data without any action required by you, if retention of your data is no longer necessary for the purpose pursued or retention is no longer allowed for any legal reason. We may restrict processing instead of erasing your data where legally not allowed to erase (e.g. legal obligations to maintain your personal data).
5. Amendments
We may modify this Privacy Policy and our data security provisions at any time, in particular, if new laws and regulations need to be adopted or we regard amendments reasonable.
6. Questions / Contact
For all questions and requests related to the security of your information, please contact us and our privacy officers at welcome@whitelabel.admitad.com
admitad GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Str. 8, 74074 Heilbronn, Germany