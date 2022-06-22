This Privacy Policy offers you information on how admitad GmbH, Lise-Meitner-Str. 8, 74074 Heilbronn, Germany (hereinafter “admitad” or “we/us/our”) deal with your personal and non-personal data whether you visit our website https://www.thehindu.com/coupons (hereinafter “admitad website”).

“Processing” means any operation or set of operations which is performed on data such as collection, recording, organizing, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.

“Non-personal data” means any information that cannot be related to your identity and therefore cannot be classified as personal data, like e.g. information on browser types, operating systems, domain names, access dates and times, referring website addresses, online transactions and browsing and search activity.

“Personal data” means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person; an identifiable natural person is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person. We do not collect sensitive and/or critical personal data.

2. Collecting and processing of personal data

The scope of how we collect and process personal and non-personal data on you or other information depends on the way you get in touch with us or our technologies and services:

With this Privacy Policy, we want to keep you informed which information we receive and use on every stage.

We use personal data only for administering and providing our technologies and services. We store personal and any other kind of data strictly in compliance with applicable data protection and privacy legislation and our contractual duties, and will prevent unauthorized access to data to the best of our abilities.

We do not transmit data to other third parties unless you have given your consent thereto or the transmission is made to state institutions on the basis of mandatory national legislation or other categories of recipients.

2.1 What information is collected

If you visit the admitad website, no personal data is collected and recorded unless you provided it voluntarily, e.g. as part of a survey or an online form.

The website also collects and processes anonymized non-personal data on its visitors (including cookies) using web statistics service (Google Analytics).

This shall include, without limitation, the following data:

Shortened IP address of the requesting device (the last three digits are deleted);

Date and time of your visit;

Java on/off;

Cookies on/off;

URL of referrer (the previous page visited);

Browser and operating system;

Information about page interaction (scroll height, clicks, and mouse motions);

Time and duration of page interaction;

Visited subpages and the relevant duration of stay;

Entered search queries;

Banner and link clicks.

In addition, whenever the visitor accesses the admitad website, servers shall automatically save general access data in the server logs' files.

This processing of (personal) data is necessary for our legitimate interests (i.e. marketing by increasing the range of our website/services).

2.1.1. Cookies

We use cookies to improve and optimize the usability of our website. Cookies do not cause damage to your device, do not contain viruses, trojans or other malicious software. The cookie stores information, which is linked to the respective device used. This does not mean, however, that we store personal information about you or are aware of your identity.

Visiting and surfing on our website is possible without cookies, but the functionality of the admitad website may be limited or reduced significantly. Most browsers accept cookies automatically. You may alter the security settings of your web browser in order to stop your device receiving and storing cookies, to allow receiving and storing cookies from selected websites only, or to be notified before receiving cookies. Please note, however, that these settings may have negative effects on the usability and user guidance of websites and other online services. You may delete cookies stored in your browser at any time. Information stored in such cookies will be removed from your device.

2.1.2. Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics which is a web analyzing tool of Google Inc., Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA (hereinafter “Google“) for the purposes of the adequate design and continuous optimization of our website. Google Analytics works with cookies and creates pseudonymized usage profiles, which enable an analysis of your use of our website. Information stored in such cookies (such as browser type/version, an operating system used, referrer URL, Hostname of the accessing computer, time of server request) is usually transmitted to and stored on Google’s servers.

Due to the activation of the IP anonymization (IP masking), Google will truncate and therefore anonymize the IP address of your device.

We contracted Google to analyze your use of this website in order to produce reports on the activities on our website and provide more services connected to the use of our website and the internet in general. We also use Google Analytics for marketing purposes: it allows us to advertise on third party websites (including Google) to previous visitors to our website.

The IP address provided by your browser will not be combined with other Google data. The information may be transferred to third parties if this is required by law or if third parties process this data on behalf of Google. You can prevent cookies from being stored on your device by adjusting your browser software accordingly. Please note, however, that changing your settings may have negative effects on the usability of our website.

For more information, see Google privacy policy: https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy/.