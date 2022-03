About Ajio

AJIO is the digital fashion extension of Reliance that unveiled in April 2016 at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. AJIO, a fashion and lifestyle brand, is Reliance Retail?s first pan-Indian ecommerce venture and is the ultimate fashion destination for styles that are handpicked, on trend and at prices that are the best you?ll find anywhere. At Ajio you can find the best clothing, footewear and accesories for both men and women. Ajio offers a wide range of discounts on some of the top brands like Levis, Crocs, Aldo, Biba, Forever New, Adidas and many more, to ensure maximum savings for the users. It is a one stop shop for all your fashion needs.