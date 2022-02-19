About Dell

Dell was founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, the computer industry's longest-tenured chief executive officer, on a simple concept: that by selling computer systems directly to customers, Dell could best understand their needs and efficiently provide the most effective computing solutions to meet those needs. World's top technology service provider is dell.co.in. Moving with the notion of listen , learn, and, Deliver. The Dell products are world famous with very good customer support activities helping round the clock for its clients.