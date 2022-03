About Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is a one stop place for all types of consumer electronics. Their primary principle is to provide their customers with the best quality service and products. Today it is the first name that is preferred by people when it comes to quality electronics and durable services. You can shop for the best electronics from their 82 aesthetically-designed showrooms located in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Haryana & U.P.