Cookies Policy

Introduction This Cookies Policy defines the principles of using cookies on the website at "https://www.thehindu.com" (hereinafter referred to as the "Website").

During your first visit to our Website you will be informed of principles and options of using cookies.

The Website will ask for your consent to the collection and use of cookies during your first visit to the Website.

You change your settings at any time.

If you do not want us to use this type of files, you should adjust your browser settings accordingly or refuse to use this Website.

We may unilaterally amend this Cookies Policy by updating this page.

You should periodically view this page to make sure that you agree with possible changes.

This processing of data in accordance with this Cookies Policy is necessary for our legitimate interests (i.e. marketing by increasing the range of our website/services).

Definition and types of cookies Cookie are files or pieces of information which can be saved on your computer (or other Internet compatible devices, such as smartphone or tablet) during your visit to the Website. This type of files may contain different information, for example, about the browser type, operating system, language settings or other personal page settings, data on the Website use, information about your order or login data. Usually, cookies are not used for gathering data which allows for direct identification of a natural person. However, the information received with the use of cookies can be referred to a natural person upon provision of personal information about this person in combination with such information as e-HINDU address.

There are also other technologies which function like cookies and save data in your browser or on your device. Despite that you probably will not be able to cancel the use of these tracking technologies through your browser, such technologies usually function in combination with cookies. So, if you do not agree with the use of cookies in your browser, this will also switch off these technologies in most cases. All these technologies shall be hereinafter collectively referred to as "cookies."

Cookies are used for:

- customization of the Website pages in accordance with the User's preferences and Website optimization, (and, specifically, these files allow for identification of your device) and, respectively, for viewing of the Website page in accordance with your individual preferences;

- generation of statistics which helps to understand how Users use our Website, which allows to improve its structure and content;

- maintenance of the session initiated by the Website User (after logging in), which eliminates the need to repeatedly enter login and password on each page.

Thus, cookies do not compromise your device and allow us to provide you with the fastest and best navigation (their designation may vary from authentication to ensure storage of information about user configuration on this server etc.) on the pages of our Website. Usually, significant number of cookies can be found in each user browser and sometimes they can be saved for a long time.

Two different types of cookies are used on our Website: "temporary" (session cookies) and "permanent" (persistent cookies).

Temporary cookies are files which are kept in your device until you close the Website or switch off software (web browser).

Permanent cookies are kept in your device during the time provided for by cookie parameters or until you delete them.

List of cookies used by our Website during its functioning Mandatory cookies:

These cookies are needed to make sure that the Website functions correctly, and they allow you to navigate our Website and use its options. These files do not identify you. If you do not agree with the use of this type of files, it may impact the performance of the Website or its components.

Tracking cookies:

We use cookies for tracking purposes in order to change the commission fees payable to our business partners we cooperate with. To that end, tracking cookies document the cases and time of click to any given offers. If you later buy anything from a certain business partner, then a cookie shall identify you as the buyer redirected from our Website and we will earn a commission fee. These cookies serve exclusively to match a sale with the relevant offer on our Website.

Functional cookies:

These cookies allow "memorizing" the choice you made (for example, entered username, language and the region in which you are located) with the aim of making the Website experience more effective and customized. The information collected from this type of files may include the personal information you provided, e.g., your username or information about Orders. We will always keep you informed of the information we collect, how we handle and process it. If you block this type of files, this can affect the performance and functionality of the Website and limit access to the Website content.

Advertising and targeting cookies:

These cookies allow delivering the advertising content which may capture your attention and be of interest. They may be used to deliver targeted advertisements or limit the number of ad views. They also help us assess the effectiveness of the advertising campaigns deployed on the Website and the web resources of other companies. We may use these cookies to record information about the sites you visited and share this information with other parties, including advertisers and agencies. The information collected from this type of files may include the personal information you provided. We will always keep you informed of the information we collect, how we handle and process it. If you block this type of files, this can affect the performance and functionality of the Website and limit access to the Website content.

Social media cookies:

This Website may contain the plug-ins of social media, such as Facebook, in order for you to share the content of those sites in such social media. If you use these components, these social media may also place cookies in your browser for advertising purposes.

This Website also uses web beacons (which are also called pixels, pixel tags or GIFs).

Web beacons are small graphic files (GIF files of 1x1 in size) which embed into Web-pages or electronic messages in HTML format and usually remain invisible for users. Usually, web beacons are used in combination with cookies and allow for tracking the interaction of users with the website or newsletters. For example, we can use web beacons to determine whether a user has opened an e-HINDU message or followed a specific link, to determine trends and individual use patterns and generate website statistics.

Management of cookie transmission and receipt In many cases, software for viewing web-pages (web-browser) by default allows for storage of cookies on your device. You can at any time amend the cookie settings. These settings can be amended through the browser settings. Detailed information about the opportunities and methods of cookie transmission are available in the software (web-browser) settings.

Please note that switching off the support of cookies that are used by us may impact the functionality of our Website.