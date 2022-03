About Fossil

Fossil - an American brand, known for bags that pair convenience with graceful design, traditional watches created in fresh hues and materials, & timeless clothes and accessories that you can carry wherever you are traveling. This brand has been found in 1984 by Tom Kartsotis and is based in Richardson, Texas. Since then they are creatively entrenching authentic, vintage and classic design to the collection they churn out. They spare no efforts to create high-quality watches, bags, jewellery and more that preserve the best of the past while updating it for today.