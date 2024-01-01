OUR MISSION
The mission of The Hindu Group is to help users save money on online shopping. However, we understand that we will not always be able to achieve this goal on our own. In the Coupons section, we have established a strategic partnership with FairSavings to provide you with quick access to the latest discounts, promotions, and online discount coupons.
Our collaboration with FairSavings involves identifying brands that are recognized by The Hindu Group readers. By combining our knowledge of the content with FairSavings' expertise in coupons, we ensure that every offer posted on our website goes through a rigorous verification process by both teams. This rigorous approach guarantees quality and relevance, providing a safe and pleasant experience in the hunt for promotions.
We have created a section for discount codes to make online shopping as inexpensive and enjoyable as possible. You no longer need to browse multiple websites to get a discount on the product or service you desire. We do it for you. All the information is already collected and organized on the TheHindu.com/coupons/ page. Online stores that collaborate with us also benefit from our work. By posting coupons on our popular website, they effectively solve their marketing problems with minimal effort and time investment.
HOW WE COLLABORATE WITH FAIRSAVINGS
We have joined forces with FairSavings to identify brands that match the interests and needs of our readers.
Thanks to their extensive experience, FairSavings experts obtain premium discount codes from carefully selected advertisers, which you will find exclusively on our website.
Our dedicated team is responsible for monitoring and maintaining the quality of the promotional offers. They conduct regular checks of the published content to ensure up-to-date and reliable information for the users of our website.
HOW IT WORKS
In the "Stores" tab, you will find an updated list of the partner stores we collaborate with. The companies are presented in alphabetical order. If you are interested in a specific product, use the "Categories" tab, which is divided into: clothing, food, electronics, entertainment, etc. If you are looking for promotions in a specific online store, simply enter its name in the search field.
On the online store's website, you will find a detailed description and a list of all the current and recently ended promotions. You just need to choose the most attractive offer. If the coupon contains a promotional code, you must enter it in the designated field when placing the order. Step-by-step instructions:
- Click the "Show Coupon Code" button (the code will be automatically copied to the clipboard).
- Select the products or services that interest you.
- Enter the promotional code in the appropriate field and activate it.
- Complete the purchase.
Sometimes the promotional code field is located directly on the homepage. After activating the bonus, it will appear automatically when placing the next order. This scheme is often used in online cinemas and streaming services.
Coupons that do not contain a code are a link to the promotion page. You just need to place an order for the offered product or service. If it is a discount, the discount is already included in the price; if it is a gift with the order, it will be automatically added to the cart.