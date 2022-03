About IGP

IGP was started by "Indiamart" back in 1999 as a "Festive Gifting" For NRI's but later on due to its popularity Indiamart launches a full-fledged website and named it as an Indiagiftportal.com. With its hard work and Honesty, It became India?s largest multi-category gifting association- IGP.com, serving one of the finest selection of flowers, gifts, cakes & personalized items for all individual occasions & festivals. The company has a worldwide mark with almost 60% of its orders commencing from outside of India and almost 30% of its orders getting delivered internationally to more than 85 countries across the globe.