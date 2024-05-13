ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos: Report

Updated - May 13, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 02:25 pm IST

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS beta app that will prevent users from taking screenshots of profile photos, per a report

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS beta app that will prevent users from taking screenshots of profile photos, WABETAINFO reported.

The change was reportedly discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.70 update from the TestFlight app. The update will improve user privacy and reduce the risks of malicious activities.

When attempting to capture a screenshot of profile photos, a notification will promptly appear, informing users that the action has been restricted to safeguard the privacy of all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 

This feature will act as an additional layer of privacy protection by prohibiting users from capturing and sharing profile photos without the owner’s consent.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The change will not eliminate the risk of unauthorised image capture as users can still use other devices to capture the image. However, WhatsApp will reduce the risk of these photos being taken organically via the primary device.

Recently, WABETAINFO reported the introduction of the tool for Android users with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.25 update.

WhatsApp seems to be working to introduce the feature for both platforms, so that there are no discrepancies.

