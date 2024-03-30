ADVERTISEMENT

Sony to launch new PS5 feature later this year

March 30, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

The new feature aims to simplify the process of sharing gameplay tips and tricks by allowing players to automatically create clips that can assist others in their gaming endeavours.

The Hindu Bureau

Sony to launch a new feature later for its PS5 soon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sony is set to launch a new ‘Community Game Help’ feature for PlayStation 5 (PS5) users later this year, first reported by The Verge on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This innovative feature aims to simplify the process of sharing gameplay tips and tricks by allowing players to automatically create clips that can assist others in their gaming endeavours.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro to feature enhanced ray tracing and upscaling capabilities: Report

The concept is straightforward yet powerful. PS5 players can opt-in to have their console automatically capture a game clip when they achieve a notable milestone or complete an activity in supported titles. These clips are then reviewed by moderators. If approved, they are published as Game Help hints for other PlayStation players to watch, learn from, and rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players can use these clips to aid in completing trophies or discovering hidden items within a game, eliminating the need to scour YouTube for assistance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It’s worth noting that these video clips are automatically removed from a user’s PS5 console once they’re uploaded to Sony’s servers. Additionally, no audio from a webcam, microphone, or party chat is included in the clips. Users will receive a notification on their PS5 if their clip is approved and published as a Game Help hint.

Meditz also mentioned that Community Game Help will initially be available in select games, with plans to expand to as many titles as possible in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US