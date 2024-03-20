ADVERTISEMENT

Sony adds 13 new games for PS Plus Extra, Premium subscribers

March 20, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

PlayStation Extra and Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 13 new games, ranging from modern hits to beloved classics.

The Hindu Bureau

PlayStation Extra and Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 13 new games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sony announced the addition of a new lineup of games for March 2024 on Tuesday. Extra and Premium subscribers now have access to a total of 13 new games, ranging from modern hits to beloved classics.

This month’s additions cater to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Eight titles are available across both the Extra and Premium tiers, including Blood Bowl 3, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Sony releases new firmware update for PS5

Premium members can enjoy additional classics such as Cool Boarders, Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

Additionally, Season 1 of My Hero Academia would be available to Premium members starting April 1 via the Sony Pictures Core app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Subscribers can take advantage of bonuses like the Fortnite Blazin’ Wheels Pack, available at no extra cost. The free games for March will be available until April 1. Titles like F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2, and Sifu are up for grabs, along with The Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2.

As with every month, some titles have been removed from the library including Code Vein, Civilization 6, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Subscribers can look forward to the announcement of next month’s free games on March 27.

