New Prince of Persia Game to arrive on Steam Early Access 

April 04, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Ubisoft is set to unveil a new roguelite Prince of Persia game this year on Steam Early Access, as per a report by IGN India published on Thursday, citing Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson. ‘The Rogue Prince of Persia’, is being developed by Evil Empire, the studio behind the acclaimed Dead Cells.

This will mark Ubisoft’s first Early Access release on Steam since 2019. The game, in development since 2020, aims to incorporate roguelite elements, featuring permadeath and randomized level gameplay.

Ubisoft has committed to continuously updating the game based on feedback received during Early Access, ensuring an immersive and evolving experience for players. Notably, the art direction draws heavy inspiration from Franco-Belgian comics, renowned for their distinct style and storytelling

