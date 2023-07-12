MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for 5G budget segment phones

July 12, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset series, Dimensity 6000, for 5G budget segment smartphones. The new series is believed to lower input cost of affordable 5G phones.

The Dimensity 6000 series can support 108MP camera resolution, 2k 30fps recording, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipset integrates an enhanced 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation thus reducing power consumption.

This chip features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It can also support AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, UX and GPU performance, and other peripheral features.

“As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity,” said CH Chen, Deputy GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs,” he added.

According to MediaTek, the first smartphone featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in Q3, 2023.

