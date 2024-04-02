ADVERTISEMENT

Telegram launches Business features along with support for ad-revenue sharing 

April 02, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Messaging platform Telegram launched a new set of features for businesses as well as support for ad-revenue sharing.

Business features include options like customised start page, the ability to set business hours, and user preset replies, greetings, and away messages, chatbots, tags for chats and more. The features will also give users the ability to create links to chat that will instantly open a Telegram chat with options to add actions like tracking an order or reserving a table, among other things.

Telegram business customers can also add Telegram bots, including those from other tools or AI assistants, to answer messages on their behalf.

The instant messaging platform also started revenue sharing of up to 50% for its public channels with at least 1,000 subscribers.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Telegram Business is available as part of the premium bundle of services offered by the platform, and looks to challenge Meta WhatsApp’s grasp on business users.

The launch of business features come at a crucial time for the platform as it reached some 5 million subscribers in the beginning of 2024.

