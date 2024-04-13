ADVERTISEMENT

Meta testing AI-powered search for Instagram 

April 13, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Meta is testing an AI-powered search bar in Instagram that will allow users to ask questions or use pre-loaded prompts to browse content 

The Hindu Bureau

Facebook-parent Meta is testing an AI-powered search bar for its photo-sharing platform Instagram. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook-parent Meta is testing an AI-powered search bar for its photo-sharing platform Instagram. The company is experimenting with putting Meta AI in the Instagram search bar for both chat and AI content discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond searching content on Instagram, the AI-powered search bar will also allow users to search for Reels suggestions. This will enable Instagram to improve discoverability of content on the platform that is facing competition from TikTok.

While confirming the news to TechCrunch, Meta said its AI-powered generative AI experiences are under development in varying phases, and has been released to the public in a limited capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search query bar leads users to conversations in DM with Meta AI, where users can ask questions or use one of the pre-loaded prompts. The design of the prompt screen prompted Perplexity AI’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, to point out that the interface uses a design similar to the startup’s search screen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta has been working on introducing more AI-powered features in its platforms since other tech giants including Google, TikTok and Microsoft have launched generative AI features to a number of their products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US