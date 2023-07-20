ASUS ROG Academy Returns for Season 8 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

July 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced on Wednesday the return of the 8th season of ROG Academy. The ROG Academy aims to provide gamers an opportunity to transform their passion into a professional gaming career.

After several successful seasons featuring the popular game VALORANT, the Academy is now shifting its focus to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the game that initially launched this program.

Registrations are now open, and interested gamers aged 16 and above can apply via the Official ROG Website. The application process will involve answering questions that will help ASUS identify individual play styles, ensuring the programme finds the best fit for them.

ASUS says that it is confident in India’s immense potential to embrace CS:GO, as evident from the growing interest in various prize pool tournaments hosted by various organizers. For the unaware, ROG Academy has successfully transferred 42 players to the professional level till date.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “With the return of ROG Academy for its 8th season, ASUS ROG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and elevating the gaming ecosystem in India. As the leading gaming laptop brand, ASUS aims to provide the best resources, mentorship, and training to the next generation of talented gamers, empowering them to shine on the global esports stage.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.