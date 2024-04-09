Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G in India

April 09, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 smartphones in India. The 5G smartphones promise four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy M55 5G features into mid segment while the M15 5G caters to budget segment buyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy M55 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy M15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy M55 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB space.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy M55 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W charging. Galaxy M15 5G gets a 6,000mAh battery. The phones do not include chargers inside the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy M55 5G features a 50MP main camera with OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a 50MP front camera. The camera comes with AI-enhanced features such as object eraser. The Galaxy M15 5G also sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 13MP front camera.

Both, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G have voice focus that cuts the ambient noise during a call. They also get Knox Security, and quick share feature.

The Galaxy M55 5G comes with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature which tokenizes and stores credit and debit cards on the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy M55 5G comes in 8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹29,999)and 12GB/256GB (₹32,999) storage variants.

The Galaxy M15 5G comes in 4GB/128GB (₹12,999)and 6GB/128GB (₹14,499) storage variants. They sell on Amazon, Samsung’s portal and at select retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes in Light Green and Denim Black shades while the Galaxy M15 5G will sell in Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz colours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.