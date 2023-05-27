iQOO launches Z7s 5G in India

May 27, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

iQOO recently unveiled its iQOO Z7s 5G smartphone in India. The iQOO Z7s packs an FHD+ AMOLED screen and is backed by a Snapdragon SoC along with 8GB of RAM. If you are planning to purchase a new smartphone under Rs 20,000, and are wondering whether the iQOO Z7s is worth your time, read on to know more.

iQOO Z7s: Specifications and features

The iQOO Z7s 5G measures 158.9 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm and weighs 172g. It comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM.

As for software, the device runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. The device packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP OIS+EIS rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, users get a 16MP front-facing camera.

The iQOO Z7s 5G incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery and comes with support for 44W fast wired charging.

iQOO Z7s: Price in India

The iQOO Z7s is available in India via Amazon at an effective price of ₹17,499. Users can avail of exclusive launch offers, including a special discount of ₹1,500 on ICICI and HDFC credit and debit bank cards.

