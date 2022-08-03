iQOO 9T: Smooth, sporty performer 

Launching in the flagship segment, in its first impressions, the iQOO 9T Legend ticks all the right boxes

iQOO in its latest launch has made competition in the flagship segment a little tight by launching iQOO 9T which falls under the flagship segment. The new iQOO 9T comes with the latest Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 120W charger, and V1+ camera chipset. We quickly run you through the first impressions of iQOO 9T Legend.

Design

The new iQOO 9T has a tall and wide body design. The company is keeping the stripes of BMW as the phone falls under the motorsport edition (Legend). The phone comes with a glass body on both the rear and the front sides. Despite its ergonomics, the phone is very easy to operate and possesses light body weight. On the back side lies the very prominent frame encapsulating the camera sensors and dual LED flash. The front side holds the tall screen with the selfie sensor placed in the center of the display. At the top side of the phone lies the IR blaster and the noise cancellation microphone whereas at the bottom lies the Type-C port, dual SIM card tray, and a speaker outlet. On the right side of the body lies the volume rockers and the power button. One thing which we loved is that the company has provided a 3.5mm USB Type-C adapter to connect wired headsets.

Display

The new iQOO 9T ships with a 6.78 FHD+ E5 AMOLED display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate and has an instant touch sampling rate of 1200 nits. It has 1500 nits peak brightness making the display visible even under bright sunlight. Bezels are thin offering a more screen-to-body ratio. The colors reproduced are very sharp, vivid, and punchy offering the best viewing experience. The surfing on screen is extra smooth but the catch here is the gaming experience is on the next level due to the instant touch sampling rate.

Processor

The new iQOO 9T comes with FunTouch OS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. The phone is packed with a new and powerful processor which is the latest 4nm Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The unit about which we are talking comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration. The phone is available in another variant as well with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The processor is the fastest out there and there is nothing that can hinder the tasks performed be it gaming, multi-tasking, etc. The gaming experience is on the next level as all, games can be played in their highest setting. It has two motors for haptic feedback which enhances the gaming experience even further. It has two soft monster buttons which you can assign to the screen. The V1+ chipset makes it possible for you to play the 60fps games in 90 or 120fps.

Camera

The camera of iQOO 9T is at its best with a 50MP sensor with OIS which we have seen in the Vivo’s X80 series. 13MP ultrawide sensor supporting autofocus, 12 MP tertiary sensor supporting 2X optical zoom. The phone does not miss any detail while capturing images. Low lighting photography is good. The selfies captured are very detailed and sharp too. The phone supports 4K video recording.

Battery

The new iQOO 9T comes with a 4700mAh battery and 120W charger. The processor makes the phone power efficient as well, making it last a day very easily. The phone charges from 0-100% in 20-25 minutes.

Initial Thoughts

Till now the phone seems to be ticking all the boxes. The entire packaging of the phone makes it a powerful performer at glance. Launched just ahead of the OnePlus 10T which is going to use the same chipset, the iQOO 9T has made the first move. We will be unveiling more details about the phone in our review. So, stay tuned!