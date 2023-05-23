Nokia launches budget smartphone C32 in India

May 23, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Nokia has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Nokia C32, in India. For the unversed, Nokia is offering a one-year replacement guarantee for the smartphone.

In India, the Nokia C32 is available in two storage variants and comes with 4GB RAM. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and packs a dual rear camera unit. Read on to know more.

Nokia C32 specifications, features

The Nokia C32 weighs 199.4 grams and measures 164.6mm x 75.9mm x 8.5mm in size. The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with support for a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking up to 1.6 GHz.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM along with support for virtual RAM, and packs up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Nokia promises two years of quarterly security updates on the Nokia C32.

As for cameras, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI-supported primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

You also get an 8-megapixel front facing shooter for your selfie needs. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging support. As per the company, the Nokia C32 can offer a battery life of up to 3 days. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone also supports face unlocking.

Nokia C32 price in India, availability

The Nokia C32 is available in two storage variants in India. While the base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹8,999 in India, the 4GB + 128GB variant is available at a price of ₹9,499.

Users can get their hands on the device via the Nokia India online store. The Nokia C32 is available in Beach Pink, Charcoal, and Mint colour variants.