ADVERTISEMENT

Blinkit partners with Sony to deliver PlayStation 5 Slim in 10 minutes

April 08, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Sony offers two variants in the PS5 Slim series, with the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition priced at ₹44,990 and the disc version at ₹54,990.

The Hindu Bureau

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Slim Series console can now be purchased via Blinkit. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Slim Series console can now be purchased via Blinkit. Blinkit Co-Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the same via a post on X, on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested users can now have the PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes through the quick-delivery platform.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim review: Finally fits your setup, performance still shines

Sony offers two variants in the PS5 Slim series, with the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition priced at ₹44,990 and the disc version at ₹54,990.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the unversed, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim series was unveiled in India on April 2. The PS5 Slim series is 25% lighter than the standard PS5, measuring 96mm x 358mm x 216mm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It boasts the x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The console is compatible with 4K 120Hz and 8K TVs, supports backward compatibility, and includes Tempest 3D AudioTech and ray tracing support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US