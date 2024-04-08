Blinkit partners with Sony to deliver PlayStation 5 Slim in 10 minutes

April 08, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Slim Series console can now be purchased via Blinkit. Blinkit Co-Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the same via a post on X, on April 5.

Interested users can now have the PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes through the quick-delivery platform.

Sony offers two variants in the PS5 Slim series, with the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition priced at ₹44,990 and the disc version at ₹54,990.

For the unversed, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim series was unveiled in India on April 2. The PS5 Slim series is 25% lighter than the standard PS5, measuring 96mm x 358mm x 216mm.

It boasts the x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The console is compatible with 4K 120Hz and 8K TVs, supports backward compatibility, and includes Tempest 3D AudioTech and ray tracing support.

