There are gaming laptops, and then there are ROG laptops. Our previous review of the Asus M series ROG laptop noted how powerful it was. Following the same trend, the G series gets a successor called the ROG Zephyrus G14. The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is a force to be reckoned with, combining portability, raw power, and immersive visuals in one sleek package. With AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, 32GB RAM and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series graphics, this powerhouse delivers exceptional gaming and creator performance.

Design

The first notable thing about the Zephyrus G14 is its portable size, which made it a lot easier to carry around. The laptop has a tough and sturdy built look. At the rear side of the laptop, you get the famous AniMe Matrix feature upgraded with 19% more mini-LEDs and double the number of holes, providing you with mesmerising visual effects. The Moonlight colour variant adds extra elegance and beauty to the laptop.

The laptop offers versatile connectivity options for seamless integration with a wide range of devices. With high-speed 1x Type-C USB 4 (40Gbps) supporting DisplayPort 1.4/100W power delivery, you can transfer data quickly and connect to external displays effortlessly.

The laptop also features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and G-Sync support, an HDMI 2.1 port for stunning visuals, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader (UHS-II), and an audio combo jack for convenient audio connectivity.

The 180° ErgoLift Hinge lets the device lay flat on a table. The hinge’s wide range of motion allows for increased airflow beneath the laptop’s chassis, enhancing cooling capabilities.

Display

The device boasts a taller 16:10 ROG Nebula display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz and a QHD resolution of 2560x1600. With swift 3ms response times and a 91% screen-to-body ratio, it offers an immersive viewing experience. The display features Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Pantone Validation for accurate colours. G-Sync technology ensures smooth gaming sessions. There is intermittent flashing and going black of the display when transitioning between integrated graphics and the discrete GPU, which we noted in our review of the previous model as well.

Overall, the Asus Zephyrus G14’s display delivers captivating visuals for gaming and multimedia.

Webcam

The device features an advanced 1080p FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support. It offers seamless and secure logins through facial recognition. With its high-definition resolution, it ensures clear video quality for video conferences, meetings, and streaming.

Keypad & Touchpad

The new Zephyrus laptop retains the familiar keyboard design found in other ROG laptops. The keyboard deck includes a spacious glass trackpad, a keyboard with a 1.7mm key travel distance, and two upward-firing tweeters to enhance the audio quality. The keyboard is available with either a 1-Zone RGB backlight or a white backlight, and it incorporates four programmable macro Hot Keys on the upper left of the deck. A notable feature of the keyboard is its silent typing experience, a delight while working on our drafts.

The incorporated touchpad is very wide and well separated from the keyboard, making it convenient to use, particularly for gaming. It provides smooth scrolling and easy navigation through various content.

Processor

The new Zephyrus G14 features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor. With 8 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz, it delivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks. The laptop also includes the NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 memory. Powered by ROG Boost, it offers a base boost clock speed of 1715MHz at 125W, ensuring outstanding visual performance and smooth gameplay. The Zephyrus G14 combines the power of the Ryzen processor and the RTX 4080 GPU for a high-performance gaming and computing experience.

Performance

The latest iteration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has significantly improved performance compared to the previous model. The substantial performance boost means that playing modern games at the highest settings in QHD is easily achievable. Further, the gaming performance remains consistent and stable even during extended gameplay sessions. While it may not match the performance of larger devices like the Strix series or the M16, the G14’s in-game performance is still incredibly impressive, considering its compact form. It handled demanding tasks smoothly, with no frame drops during intense gameplay and showcased stunning visuals with vibrant textures and dynamic lighting. Despite the increased workload, the G14 maintained manageable temperatures throughout the testing process.

The laptop also comes with advanced cooling features. It uses Vapor Chamber Cooling, covering 50% more motherboard area than heat pipes for efficient heat dissipation. The laptop employs liquid metal cooling on the processor and GPU, reducing thermal throttling. It includes a dust filter to prevent dust accumulation and modified Arc Flow Fans for increased airflow.

Thus, the Zephyrus G14 ensures optimal performance and durability for gamers and power users.

Sound

The Asus Zephyrus G14 has a powerful quad-speaker setup with two tweeters and two woofers, providing immersive audio. It features Smart Amp Technology for a 1.78 times (5dB) louder volume than the previous model. Dolby Atmos technology enhances spatial immersion, creating a 3D soundstage. The laptop also has a 3D Mic array and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation for clear communication. The device offers exceptional audio for an elevated entertainment and communication experience.

Battery

The new Zephyrus G14 has stellar battery backup with a long-lasting 76Wh battery which supports fast Type-C charging. The laptop also includes a USB 4 Type-C port for high-speed data transfer and up to 100W Power Delivery support. The charger delivers a fast output, but you need to find a 16-ampere power plug to plug it in.

Verdict

Asus has significantly improved on performance with the new 2023 ROG Zephyrus G14, making it a highly capable 14-inch laptop suitable for both gamers and content creators. The high-quality chassis remains unchanged from the previous model but now features the latest AMD and Nvidia components. With the Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, the new ROG Zephyrus G14 delivers impressive power within its compact size.

The laptop enhances productivity and convenience with its impressive battery life, advanced camera, reliable connectivity, and versatile ports. The overall performance is exceptional, complemented by a stunning 165 Hz Mini-LED panel. This laptop offers an ideal combination of power, portability, and display quality, all at an asking price of ₹2,66,990.

