Ericsson and TSSC to skill students on 5G, emerging tech with a new CoE

August 10, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

The modules offered to students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and for IoT devices as well as line assembly of telecom products

The Hindu Bureau

Ericsson and TSSC to skill students on 5G, emerging tech with a new CoE | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Ericsson and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) on Wednesday launched a Center of Excellence (CoE) at Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The CoE will train 300 students this year on 5G and emerging technologies and help them with job placements.

The modules offered to students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and for IoT devices as well as line assembly of telecom products. The industry approved training modules include theory lessons and practical training in the Skill Labs set up in the CoE.

“The CoE is designed to maximize the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development. We are standing at the beginnings of a new India and look forward to develop the potential of our great nation’s youth,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

“This initiative will help bridge skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

Ericsson has been running 40 centers across the country to provide ICT and soft skills training to underprivileged youth to boost their employability. It has also set up 15 robotic labs in India.

