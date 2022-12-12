  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal

The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties,” Ericsson said in a statement.

December 12, 2022 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Ericsson logo

A file photo of the Ericsson logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Swedish telecom equipment group Ericsson said on Friday it had agreed to a multi-year global patent license agreement with Apple.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

“The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties,” Ericsson said in a statement.

“Including effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates fourth-quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion-5.0 billion crowns $530.3-$578.5 million).”

The deal includes global cross-license for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights, Ericsson said.

In January 2022, Ericsson sued Apple for patent infringement of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.

The move came after negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.

Patent lawsuits are quite common among technology companies as every dollar saved could amount to significant amounts over the duration of the agreement as companies such as Ericsson charges between $2.5 to $5 for every 5G handset.

In 2021, Ericsson settled patent lawsuits with Samsung after several months of court battles that temporarily hit its quarterly earnings.

(With Reuters inputs)

Related stories

Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing
Related Topics

technology (general) / World / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.