Ericsson, Qualcomm, Thales plan to take 5G out of this world

Swedish telecom firm Ericsson, U.S. chip maker Qualcomm and French aerospace company Thales announced that they plan to develop a space-based 5G network using low Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to support terrestrial networks.

The trio plan to conduct initial tests in an emulated space environment in France and validate 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) after having each conducted detailed research.

“The ultimate result could effectively mean that no matter where you are on Earth – in the middle of an ocean or the remotest forest – high-end, secure and cost-effective connectivity will be available through collaborative 5G satellite and terrestrial connectivity,” Erik Ekudden, SVP and CTO at Ericsson, said in a statement.

Besides, the space-based network could also be used as backup support to terrestrial networks in the event of major network outages or disasters, the firms noted.

The testing and validation by the companies follow the March 2022 approval by 3GPP, the global telecommunications standards’ body.

The goal of the testing will be to validate various technology components needed to enable 5G NTNs, including a 5G smartphone, satellite payload and 5G network pieces on the ground.

The smartphone-use-case-focused testing and validation, if successful, would mean that 5G NTN could be supported in a smartphone form factor, allowing a future 5G smartphone to effectively become a satellite phone.

5G NTNs could help to provide data services in areas where terrestrial coverage is absent, similar to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink network that uses LEO satellites to deliver high speed, low latency internet in remote areas, including on aeroplanes and ships.