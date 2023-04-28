  • Magnetic sensors that can sense magnetic fields that are a million-times weaker than the earth’s magnetic field, using virtual atoms trapped in diamonds, atoms cooled and trapped at near absolute-zero temperature, collections of atoms at room temperature, etc.
  • Precise clocks that will lose less than one second in more than 300 billion years, allowing us to develop navigation devices that are more than 1,000-times precise to help study the origin of the universe – an open question in astrophysics
  • Navigation devices that can operate autonomously, without the need for GPS signals – an important part of autonomous driving systems and deep space navigation
  • Affordable sensors that can detect anatomical changes within human bodies with minimal intervention