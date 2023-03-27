HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link operational, ₹10 lakh prize for ethical hackers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister inaugurated a small exhibition of quantum computing firms and invited them to run pilot projects for communications networks and Indian Railways

March 27, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 27 said the country's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational in the national capital.

While speaking at the first international quantum enclave, Mr. Vaishnaw said that the quantum communication link is now operational between Sanchar Bhawan and National Informatics Centre office located in CGO Complex in the national capital.

"The first quantum secure communication link between Sanchar Bhawan and NIC, CGO complex is now operational," Mr. Vaishnaw said and announced a ₹10 lakh prize money for ethical hackers who can break the encryption of the system.

"We are also launching a hackathon, a challenge round, for anybody who breaks this system and system developed by C-DoT, we will be giving ₹10 lakh per break," Mr. Vaishnaw said.

The Minister inaugurated a small exhibition of quantum computing firms and invited them to run pilot projects for communications networks and Indian Railways.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.