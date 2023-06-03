International cooperation essential for vaccine development of emerging pathogens: Health Minister

June 03, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“International cooperation is essential to advance vaccine development for emerging pathogens, and the G20 can serve as a vital platform to facilitate collaboration between governments, research organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders,” said Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative discussion on “Vaccine Research and Development: Building Consensus for Future Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response”.

The discussion is part of the events under India’s G20 presidency organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting, in Hyderabad on June 3.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is working with Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to convene and build consensus among various stakeholders from the G20 Member States as well as the special invitee countries for a proposed Global Vaccine Research Collaborative.

This initiative will focus on addressing major gaps in research for vaccine development before the next pandemic, establishing a structure and principles for better vaccine research and development preparedness and creating a mechanism for improving coordination and fostering an enabling environment for vaccine development.

This event is part of the series leading up to the 3rd G20 Health Working Group meeting, whose recommendations and principles arrived at the discussions will be carried forward and inform further discussions at the Health Working Group meetings.

Meanwhile speaking at the meeting, the Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of global collaboration in vaccine research and development.

“Global Vaccine Research Collaborative could be a much-needed mechanism to advance vaccine research and development for emerging pathogens. The government has provided financial incentives and streamlined regulatory processes to encourage vaccine manufacturers to increase their production capacity. It has also taken steps to ensure the availability of vaccines in rural areas by leveraging the existing infrastructure of primary health centers and other healthcare facilities,” said the Minister.

Also speaking on the occasion Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that creating a global vaccine collaborative has to be seen in the context of pandemic prevention, preparedness, response as well as the potential emergence of a harmonised medical countermeasure platform.

He added that COVID-19 pandemic underlined the need for reducing the timeline of vaccine manufacturing from decades to less than a year.

Speaking about vaccine inequity which took an acute shape during COVID-19 pandemic, S. Aparna, secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, said that there is an accentuating need for global vaccine research collaborative.

“The idea behind the Collaborative is to address this gap and enable equitable access to vaccines at the global stage. It will also help in optimising valuable resources and avoid duplication”, she further stated.

