G20: Goa to host second Health Working Group meeting from today

April 17, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Panaji

The second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency will be held in Goa from April 17, 2023. The three-day meeting will conclude on April 19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organizations will be participating in the meeting. The second HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track.

The first priority is Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response with a focus on One Health and AMR (antimicrobial resistance). The second is Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics). The third priority includes Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery, said the official statement.

Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Goan culture have been planned for the event to showcase India's rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Delegates will also be able to experience Goa's culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality, the statement said.

The Health Track of the G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM). India plans to host four side events along with HWG meetings to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. A side event on Digital Health will be held on the sidelines of the second meeting of HWG at Goa on April 18-19.

The meetings will also be held in different locations across the country to showcase India's rich and diverse cultures. India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, marking a significant milestone. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil marking the first time that the Troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that G20 India Presidency will be inclusive, action-oriented and decisive. As chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening. India also aims to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action, the statement added.