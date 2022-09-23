Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcoming Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Bombay High Court allows Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to hold Dasara rally at Shivaji Park

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body’s order refusing them permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5.. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s order was a “clear abuse of process of law and bonafide,” said the court. The bench allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

Ashok Gehlot announces run for Congress president

Ending the speculations over his candidature for the post of Congress president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the post and the date of filing the nomination will be decided after getting back to his State. To a question about finding the successor for the post of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister in the event of him getting elected, he said the issue will be decided by party leader Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken, who was in cahrge of the organisation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after Dasara vacation

The Article 370 case has been pending in the Supreme Court for over two years even as a separate challenge has been filed against the Centre’s decision to appoint a Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The case had not come up after a five-judge Bench refused to refer the petitions to a larger Bench in March 2020. The case had since been mentioned several times for early hearing.

Prophet row | Supreme Court transfers FIRs against TV anchor Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah handed over multiple FIRs registered against TV anchor Navika Kumar in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police. The court protected the journalist from any coercive action which may arise from cases, present or future. The Delhi Police would also probe any future complaints against Ms. Kumar. She was given liberty to approach the Delhi High Court for any further relief, including the quashing of the cases against her.

Amit Shah slams Nitish-Lalu duo; appeals people to vote BJP for absolute majority in next poll

“After betraying BJP, Nitish babu went on to sit in the lap of Lalu Prasad but I wish to tell you Lalu ji that Nitish Kumar will betray you again and go with Congress Party to fulfill his dream of becoming PM. He (Nitish Kumar) can go anywhere for power. His only policy is that his chair should be protected anyhow”, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Jan Bhawna (people’s emotion) public meeting at Rangbhumi Maidan (ground) of Purnia district in Seemanchal (bordering) area of north-east Bihar.

‘Urban Naxals’ had stalled work of Sardar Sarovar Dam for years claiming it is bad for environment, says PM Modi

“Urban Naxals and anti-development elements having political backing had stalled the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam by running a campaign that the project will harm the environment. Huge amount of money was wasted because of this delay. Now, when the dam is complete, you can very well judge how dubious their claims were,” PM Modi said, while addressing the Environment Ministers of different States after virtually inaugurating the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat via video conference.

India, Japan, Brazil, Germany dissatisfied with lack of progress in U.N. reform

In addition to reiterating their support for each other’s bids to become permanent members of the UNSC, the G4 also reiterated its support for African countries being represented in a permanent and non-permanent capacity on a reformed Council. The G4 felt that the U.N. decision making bodies needed to be urgently reformed as global issues were increasingly complex and interconnected, a joint press statement from the group said. The group is primarily focused on U.N. Security Council (UNSC) reform, and permanent membership of the body for G4 members, among others.

MEA asks Indian nationals in Canada to ‘remain vigilant’ in view of sharp increase in hate crimes

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action, the release said. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA said.

Evidence suggest war crimes in Ukraine: U.N. rights experts

The experts from the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, mandated by Human Rights Council earlier this year, have so far focused on four regions – Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. Presenting their most extensive findings so far, they cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions in the four regions.

Award-winning British author Hilary Mantel dies at 70

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga of historical novels, has died. She was 70. Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, publisher HarperCollins said Friday. Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII.

Model Thaw Nandar Aung who criticised Myanmar’s military fears repatriation

Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone that she was stuck at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after being denied reentry to Thailand when she arrived on Wednesday night from a short trip to Vietnam. She has been living in Thailand but needed to exit and reenter in order to extend her stay. She said she was seeking the assistance of the United Nations’ refugee agency to avoid being sent back to Myanmar, where she feared harsh punishment from the military government she has criticised.

Hundreds demand cancellation of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Opposition to the state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has also grown because of politicians’ close ties to the Unification Church. Social media posts attributed to the suspect in Abe’s assassination show he blamed the church for ruining his life, and police say he targeted Abe over his links to the organisation. The government plan for his state funeral to be held on Tuesday has galvanised public opposition against the ruling Liberal Democratic party, which has ruled Japan for nearly the entire postwar period.

New telecom bill likely to be in place in 6-10 months, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Basis consultation process, we will create final draft. That draft will then go through committee processes of Parliament. Then it has to go (to) Parliament. I see a timeline of 6-10 months but we are not in a hurry,” Mr. Vaishnaw said when asked about a timeline for implementation of the final bill. The Department of Telecommunications has set the deadline of October 20 on the draft bill. The bill seeks to replace three laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Tata Group to merge seven metal companies into Tata Steel

The board of Tata Steel approved the amalgamation of subsidiaries — Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Metaliks, The Tinplate Company of India, TRF Limited, Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining into itself. Meanwhile, the company has withdrawn from the earlier merger scheme of Tata Metaliks and Tata Steel Long Products.

Farewell to cricket | Indian women gear up for memorable Lord’s dance for legendary Jhulan

Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with ‘fast bowling’ in women’s cricket, will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord’s on September 24, 2022 and the Indian team will strive to make it a memorable swansong for her by completing a historic ODI series clean sweep on English soil, at Lords in London. Playing one game at Lord’s is an ultimate dream for a cricketer. Scoring a hundred or taking a five-for is a different high but bidding adieu to the game following an illustrious career at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ is only reserved for a few chosen ones.