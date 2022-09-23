Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

The apex court earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, had similarly protected her from arrest.

The apex court earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, had similarly protected her from arrest.

The Supreme Court on September 23, 2022 transferred to Delhi the cases registered against TV anchor Navika Kumar across several states in connection with the Prophet remarks row.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah handed over multiple FIRs registered against Ms. Kumar in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police.

The court protected the journalist from any coercive action which may arise from cases, present or future.

The Delhi Police would also probe any future complaints against Ms. Kumar. She was given liberty to approach the Delhi High Court for any further relief, including the quashing of the cases against her.

The case concerns the telecast of allegedly derogatory remarks made against the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a show anchored by Ms. Kumar.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Ms. Kumar, had earlier argued that the exchange which led to the debacle had happened inadvertently and suddenly while a debate was on about the Gyanvapi mosque.

Ms. Sharma's remarks on the Prophet during the TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The apex court earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, had similarly protected her from arrest.