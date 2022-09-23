India asks nationals in Canada to ‘remain vigilant’ in view of sharp increase in hate crimes

Advisory flags sharp increase in ‘hate crimes and anti-India activities’

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the External Affairs Ministry said. Photo: hciottawa.gov.in/

India has advised its nationals in Canada to stay alert and exercise caution in view of the rise in reported hate crimes and activities that the Indian state considers detrimental to its interests.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory in this regard on Friday and put on record that the Government of Canada had so far failed to deliver justice in the cases concerned.

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. In view of the increasing incidence of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant,” stated the advisory.

The public notice was put out a day after the MEA described the September 18-19 ‘Referendum on Khalistan’ organised by some individuals in Ontario’s Brampton as “deeply objectionable”. Apart from the ‘referendum’ that triggered tension within parts of the Canadian society, there have been a number of incidents of swordfights that involved people of Indian origin. Canadian authorities have made a few arrests and the investigation into the incidents are under way.

"The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," declared the advisory. It urged Indian nationals and students to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their own websites or the MADAD portal (madad.gov.in) to help coordinate better in case of any emergency.