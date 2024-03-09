March 09, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

BJP, TDP, Jana Sena join hands to fight Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

The BJP, the Telegu Desam Party and the Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena Party through a joint statement officially announced that they would be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha and the concurrently held Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. The statement initiated by the BJP president J. P. Nadda but also issued on behalf of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Mr Kalyan came after three days of talks between the three parties in New Delhi to tie up loose ends, and speaks of the alliance fighting “under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi”, but remains silent on the nuts and bolts of seat adjustment.

Jaffer Sadiq, kingpin of ₹2,000 crore drug cartel, arrested in Jaipur

In the early hours of March 9 sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended Jaffer Sadiq, said to be the the mastermind behind a ₹2,000 crore drug cartel. Sadiq, a former DMK functionary who was expelled from the party after his role in the drug racket came to light, had been absconding since the last week of February, after three of his associates were arrested in Delhi. A top officer confirmed that Sadiq was apprehended from a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi hits out at Trinamool over corruption and dynasty politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9 upped the ante against the Trinamool Congress on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics and said the opposition alliance INDIA parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi unveiled development projects worth ₹17,500 crore in Assam. The PM unveiled the projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, railway and housing sectors at a function in Jorhat. He also inaugurated the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh at 13,000 feet above the mean sea level and said the vital passage making the road to Tawang accessible throughout the year could have been built a long time ago. Mr. Modi also urged the people of the country to experience the “unparalleled beauty” of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam after undertaking elephant-back and jeep safaris. He also interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards, and lauded their “inspiring” dedication and courage in safeguarding the home of the largest population of one-horned rhinos on earth.

What is stopping PM Modi from visiting ‘disturbed’ parts of Northeast, asks Congress

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, the Congress on March 9 attacked the Centre over the “increasingly disturbed” situation in different parts of the Northeast and asked why the PM had not found time to visit the violence-hit Manipur yet. Prime Minister Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 9 morning.

Day after Delhi namaz incident, police, paramilitary remain deployed in Inderlok

A day after a Delhi Police sub-inspector was suspended for kicking people offering ‘namaz’ in Inderlok, security personnel remain deployed to maintain law and order in the area, officials said. At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police will continue to be deployed in Inderlok and its nearby areas in north Delhi on March 9, they said. Official sources said the senior police officers also held meetings with the members of a peace committee to calm flared tempers in the area.

Rahul Gandhi vows to conduct caste census if Congress is voted to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 9 underlined his party’s resolve to conduct a caste census if voted to power, asserting that based on this right step along with economic mapping, the 50% cap on reservation would be “uprooted”. Mr. Gandhi said the Congress’ slogan is “count” because that would be the first step towards justice.

Sand mining in T.N. | Enforcement Directorate probes money trail involving contractors, individuals

Special teams of the Enforcement Directorate launched searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged multi-crore sand mining scam in the State. Sources in the Central agency said that investigators were verifying huge money transfers involving certain individuals, contractors and prime suspects in the scam.

Senior Odisha BJP leaders feign ignorance about BJD alliance talks

The talks regarding a formal alliance between the BJP and the BJD seem to have stalled, with two senior leaders from the BJP publicly stating their lack of awareness about any such negotiations. A day after State BJP President Manmohan Samal said he had no information about discussion on alliance, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-in charge of Odisha unit of the BJP, on March 9, said, “As per our knowledge, we are busy preparing to fight elections in all seats. If any alliance is happening, we should be first consulted. As of now, there is no such development on this.”

Israel strikes landmark residential tower in southern Rafah as truce talks stall

Israel struck one of the largest residential towers in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 9, residents said, stepping up pressure on the last area of the enclave it has not yet invaded and where over a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering. The 12-floor building, located some 500m from the border with Egypt, was damaged in the strike. Dozens of families were made homeless though no casualties were reported, according to residents. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Erdogan says Turkey firmly backs Hamas leaders

Turkish President Recep Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on March 9 Ankara “firmly backs” Palestinian militant group Hamas. “No-one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation,” he said in a speech in Istanbul. “Turkiye is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them,” he said. Mr. Erdogan has been one of the most virulent critics of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

Russia says destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones

Russia said on March 9 it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions overnight, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine. Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year. “Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones),” the Russian army said on social media.

Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan’s 14th President

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan’s 14th President on March 9, becoming the head of state for a second time. Mr. Zardari, 68, was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Thousands march in Madrid to protest against Catalan amnesty law

Thousands of Spaniards marched through the centre of Madrid on March 9 to protest against an amnesty bill for Catalan separatists involved in a failed 2017 independence bid. Spain’s ruling Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) reached a deal with two Catalan nationalist parties on March 7, meaning the draft law should be passed in parliament later this month. The amnesty bill has prompted a series of large demonstrations as the conservative People’s Party, the far-right Vox and some sectors of the Socialist party oppose it.

Ind vs Eng fifth Test | India crushes England 4-1, provides rude reality check to Bazball

Ravichandran Ashwin took a famous five-wicket haul in his 100th Test as India thrived on the impatience of England batters for an emphatic innings and 64-run victory in the final chapter of an action-packed five-match contest, handing the visitors their heaviest defeat in the ‘Bazball’ era. With the series already in bag, India were playing for crucial World Test Championship points and England made their job simpler by self-imploding on day three in Dharamsala.

Play Tests, Earn more: BCCI triples match fee to ₹45 lakh for those who play 7 or more games

Living up to its promise of giving highest priority to Test cricket, the BCCI has decided to give an incentive of ₹45 lakh per game to all those who would play 75% or more of the scheduled red-ball games in a particular season, Board secretary Jay Shah said on March 9. A Test player, who appears in a possible 10 Tests in a season will be richer by a whopping ₹4.50 crore as incentive apart from a possible ₹1.5 crore (₹15 lakh per game) in usual match fee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.