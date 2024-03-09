BJP sensitive to issues of Gorkhas says PM Modi in north Bengal

March 09, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

open from the Lok Sabha polls

Accusing the parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc of depriving the people of north Bengal and of creating divide among several communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP has been sensitive to the issue of the Gorkhas and is closer to finding a solution

“The BJP has always been sensitive to the problems and challenges of Gorkha brothers and sisters. The BJP is continuously striving to address your concerns. Now we are very close to finding a solution,” the Prime Minister said addressing a gathering at Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

The remarks by Mr. Modi assume significance as the demand for a permanent political solution for Darjeeling hills have been raised by people of the region for the past several decades. The people of Darjeeling hills have been demanding a separate state comprising Darjeeling and parts of north Bengal. The BJP has also been winning the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat since 2009.

The Prime Minister referred to construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and said that there are several issues which people never imagined will be resolved but “Modi has resolved these issues”.

Mr. Modi’s rally at Siliguri was the fourth public meeting addressed by the Prime Minister in the span of ten days and he continued to target the Trinamool Congress leaders. He said that that campaign to oust the corrupt Trinamool government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha election. The Prime Minister alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has siphoned funds from the public distribution system and MGNREGA wages.

“The corrupt Trinamool government is anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC, and anti-women. The Trinamool government has committed a scam in the ration scheme itself. Their leaders and Ministers are in jail in the ration scam case. The party is looting the people of Bengal,” Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister raised the issue of Ujjwala scheme and Ayushman Bharat and said that the Trinamool Congress government is not allowing the people of the State to avail the benefits of these schemes.

Mr. Modi also raked up the Sandeshkhali issue to target the Trinamool Congress leadership in the State.

“The whole country is talking about what Trinamool leaders did to poor, Dalit and Adivasi women in Sandeshkhali. Trinamool has always oppressed women and stole the hard-earned money of the poor,” he said. Earlier this month the Prime Minister had addressed three public rallies at Basirhat, Krishnanagar, and Arambagh in south Bengal and raised the issue of violence in Sandeshkhali.

Former Judge shares stage with PM

Along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another highlight of the rally was the presence of former Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhayay who resigned a few days ago to join the BJP. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gangopadhyay targeted the Trinamool and described it as a “corrupt party”. The former Judge called for “No vote to Trinamool”.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jhargram BJP MP Kumar Hembram announced his decision to quit the BJP. The BJP is yet to announce the candidate for Jhargram seat. The BJP has announced candidates for 20 out of 42 seats, but Asansol has declined to contest.