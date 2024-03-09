GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam

Mr. Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park.

March 09, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Kaziranga (Assam)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeting by people as he holds a roadshow in Kaziranga during his two-day visit to Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeting by people as he holds a roadshow in Kaziranga during his two-day visit to Assam. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday, March 9, 2024 morning, an official said.

Mr. Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

Also read: One lakh diyas lit in Assam’s Golaghat to welcome PM Modi

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The Prime Minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the State.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.

Mr. Modi will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and State projects worth around ₹18,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.

